Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-6) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-6) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Redbirds' last outing on Sunday ended in a 71-66 loss to Missouri State.
Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 70, Illinois State 58
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Redbirds captured their signature win of the season on November 10, a 74-70 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Redbirds are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Panthers have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 117th-most in the country.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15
- 73-70 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 10
- 59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds put up 68.8 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Illinois State has put up 71.3 points per game in MVC action, and 68.8 overall.
- The Redbirds are putting up more points at home (71.4 per game) than on the road (64.5).
- In 2022-23 Illinois State is conceding 3.6 more points per game at home (63.1) than away (59.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Redbirds are scoring 72.1 points per game, 3.3 more than their season average (68.8).
