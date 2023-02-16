Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14) clashing at Show Me Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 win for heavily favored Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Panthers' last game on Saturday ended in an 82-77 loss to SIU-Edwardsville.
Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Southeast Missouri State 61
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers took down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in a 67-62 win on January 5. It was their best win of the season.
- According to the RPI, the Redhawks have five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 64th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Illinois is 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-73 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 20
- 44-33 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on January 14
- 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 21
- 73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on February 9
- 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 10
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers put up 70.5 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (111th in college basketball). They have a +206 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.
- Eastern Illinois scores more in conference play (70.6 points per game) than overall (70.5).
- The Panthers score 72.2 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.
- At home Eastern Illinois is giving up 61.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is away (62.4).
- The Panthers are posting 70.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (70.5).
