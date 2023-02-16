Thursday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14) clashing at Show Me Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 win for heavily favored Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Panthers' last game on Saturday ended in an 82-77 loss to SIU-Edwardsville.

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Southeast Missouri State 61

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers took down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in a 67-62 win on January 5. It was their best win of the season.

According to the RPI, the Redhawks have five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 64th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Illinois is 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

83-73 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 20

44-33 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on January 14

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 21

73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on February 9

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 10

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights