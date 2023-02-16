Thursday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (14-8) and the Bradley Braves (3-22) at Knapp Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors Drake to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Braves' last outing on Sunday ended in an 83-59 loss to Southern Illinois.

Bradley vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Bradley vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, Bradley 56

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves defeated the No. 198-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 72-61, on December 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Bradley is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 19

Bradley Performance Insights