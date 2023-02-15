Patrick Williams' Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williams, in his most recent game (February 13 loss against the Magic) put up six points.

Now let's break down Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.0 9.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.4 5.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA 19.5 15.7 15.8 PR 17.5 14.4 14.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.8



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Patrick Williams has made 3.8 shots per game, which accounts for 8.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Bulls average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 117.2 points per game.

The Pacers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.7 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.4 assists per game.

The Pacers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 28 7 5 0 1 1 1 10/26/2022 15 10 0 2 2 0 2

