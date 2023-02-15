The Indiana Pacers (25-34) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (26-31) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Bulls have lost four games in a row.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bulls vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 115 - Pacers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)

The Pacers (30-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50.8% of the time, 1.8% less often than the Bulls (30-27-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Indiana (4-3-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Chicago (16-9) does as the underdog (64%).

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.8% of the time this season (27 out of 59). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (23 out of 57).

The Pacers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season while the Bulls have a .438 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-18).

Bulls Performance Insights

At 113.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, Chicago is 19th in the league on offense and 14th on defense.

At 24.2 assists per game, the Bulls are 22nd in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Bulls are worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and rank 15th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

In 2022-23, Chicago has attempted 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Chicago's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

