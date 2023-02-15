Northwestern vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (8-17) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-16) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 15.
The Wildcats dropped their most recent outing 76-61 against Purdue on Sunday.
Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
Northwestern vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 65, Rutgers 60
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- Against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, an 84-69 home victory.
- The Wildcats have 10 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17
- 63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29
- 81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27
- 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per outing (331st in college basketball).
- Northwestern scores fewer points in conference action (61.3 per game) than overall (64.3).
- At home the Wildcats are scoring 65.1 points per game, 2.0 more than they are averaging on the road (63.1).
- Northwestern gives up 67.8 points per game at home, and 78.4 away.
- The Wildcats are putting up 63.8 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.5 fewer points than their average for the season (64.3).
