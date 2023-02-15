Wednesday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (8-17) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-16) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 15.

The Wildcats dropped their most recent outing 76-61 against Purdue on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northwestern 65, Rutgers 60

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, an 84-69 home victory.
  • The Wildcats have 10 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17
  • 63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13
  • 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29
  • 81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27
  • 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per outing (331st in college basketball).
  • Northwestern scores fewer points in conference action (61.3 per game) than overall (64.3).
  • At home the Wildcats are scoring 65.1 points per game, 2.0 more than they are averaging on the road (63.1).
  • Northwestern gives up 67.8 points per game at home, and 78.4 away.
  • The Wildcats are putting up 63.8 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.5 fewer points than their average for the season (64.3).

