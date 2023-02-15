The Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) are slated to match up on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Chase Audige and Jalen Hood-Schifino are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on BTN.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Location: Evanston, Illinois

Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern's Last Game

Northwestern was victorious in its most recent game versus the Purdue, 64-58, on Sunday. Boo Buie led the way with 26 points, and also had four rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 26 4 3 3 3 1 Chase Audige 15 2 2 2 0 3 Matthew Nicholson 6 4 3 1 0 0

Northwestern Players to Watch

Audige averages 15.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ty Berry puts up 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the field and 30.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Robbie Beran is averaging 8.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Matthew Nicholson paces his team in rebounds per game (5.8), and also puts up 6.2 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)