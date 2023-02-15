DePaul vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (13-13) squaring off against the Seton Hall Pirates (16-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 win for DePaul, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Pirates beat the Blue Demons 89-82 on Monday when they last played.
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: DePaul 73, Seton Hall 71
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Demons took down the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in a 76-67 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.
- The Blue Demons have six losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
- DePaul has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three), but it also has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 losses (five).
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 104) on December 18
- 74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 116) on November 26
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 128) on February 8
- 78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 128) on December 4
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons average 76.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (329th in college basketball). They have a +128 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.
- On offense, DePaul is scoring 75.3 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (76.8 points per game) is 1.5 PPG higher.
- At home, the Blue Demons are scoring 5.5 more points per game (80.3) than they are in road games (74.8).
- Defensively, DePaul has played better in home games this year, giving up 70.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.
- The Blue Demons have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 74.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.0 points fewer than the 76.8 they've scored this year.
