The Ball State Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 MAC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (11-14, 7-5 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ball State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Huskies have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Ball State has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 23 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.