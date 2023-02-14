Northern Illinois vs. Ball State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Ball State Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 MAC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (11-14, 7-5 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ball State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ball State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ball State (-10.5)
|145.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Ball State (-10.5)
|145
|-560
|+430
|PointsBet
|Ball State (-10.5)
|144.5
|-588
|+425
|Tipico
|Ball State (-8.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Huskies have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
- Ball State has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 23 times this season.
