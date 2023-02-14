The UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Info

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3% higher than the 44.1% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Loyola Chicago has a 7-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Ramblers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 24th.

The Ramblers' 67.7 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Minutemen give up.

When Loyola Chicago allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 7-3.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

At home Loyola Chicago is putting up 72.7 points per game, 7.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.3).

The Ramblers are allowing fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (75.9).

Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago drains fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

