How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3% higher than the 44.1% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Loyola Chicago has a 7-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 24th.
- The Ramblers' 67.7 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Minutemen give up.
- When Loyola Chicago allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 7-3.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison
- At home Loyola Chicago is putting up 72.7 points per game, 7.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.3).
- The Ramblers are allowing fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (75.9).
- Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago drains fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (36.2%) as well.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|George Mason
|W 69-61
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/8/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 83-71
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 74-71
|Robins Center
|2/14/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|2/17/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/22/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.