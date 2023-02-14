The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Ramblers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

UMass has compiled an 11-13-1 record against the spread this season.

Minutemen games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this season.

Loyola Chicago Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Loyola Chicago, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (78th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (243rd).

The Ramblers' national championship odds have fallen from +18000 at the start of the season to +50000, the 13th-biggest change among all teams.

Loyola Chicago's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

