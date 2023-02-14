Loyola Chicago vs. UMass: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-16, 2-10 A-10) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the UMass Minutemen (13-12, 4-9 A-10) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-4.5)
|147.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UMass (-4.5)
|147
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UMass (-3.5)
|147.5
|-189
|+160
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|UMass (-4.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Loyola Chicago has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Ramblers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- UMass has compiled an 11-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- Minutemen games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this season.
Loyola Chicago Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Loyola Chicago, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (78th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (243rd).
- The Ramblers' national championship odds have fallen from +18000 at the start of the season to +50000, the 13th-biggest change among all teams.
- Loyola Chicago's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.