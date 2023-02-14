Tuesday's game features the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) squaring off at Bryce Jordan Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 victory for Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Illinois vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 71, Penn State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-1.3)

Illinois (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Penn State is 12-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 14-6-0 ATS record. A total of 12 out of the Nittany Lions' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Fighting Illini's games have gone over. Penn State is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games, while Illinois has gone 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have covered 14 times in 20 games with a spread this year.

Illinois comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. It grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4.

Illinois knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.5% from beyond the arc (309th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.1%.

Illinois and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Illini commit 13.1 per game (282nd in college basketball) and force 12.9 (125th in college basketball).

