How to Watch DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- In games DePaul shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at 11th.
- The 71.1 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Red Storm allow.
- When DePaul totals more than 74 points, it is 6-3.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively DePaul has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.
- The Blue Demons are allowing 77.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.4 more points than they're allowing on the road (74.9).
- When playing at home, DePaul is sinking 2.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in away games (7.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|UConn
|L 90-76
|Wintrust Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 69-64
|Prudential Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 81-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/14/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|2/22/2023
|Butler
|-
|Wintrust Arena
