The DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) hope to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

BetMGM St. John's (NY) (-1.5) 157.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings St. John's (NY) (-1.5) 157.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet St. John's (NY) (-1.5) 157.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico St. John's (NY) (-1.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends

  • DePaul has covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Blue Demons have an ATS record of 4-9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
  • St. John's (NY) has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
  • The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times this season.

