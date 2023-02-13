The Chicago Bulls (26-30) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (23-34) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Magic 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)

Bulls (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Magic (32-23-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Bulls (30-26-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 24-12-2 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the point total 49.1% of the time this season (28 out of 57). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (23 out of 56).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 12-12, a better record than the Magic have posted (19-29) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

This season, Chicago is scoring 113.7 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 113.6 points per contest (15th-ranked).

This season, the Bulls rank 21st in the league in assists, delivering 24.4 per game.

The Bulls are making 10.4 three-pointers per game (second-worst in NBA), and they own a 36.1% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

This year, Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers, accounting for 75.6% of the team's buckets. It has shot 33.1% three-pointers (24.4% of the team's baskets).

