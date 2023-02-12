UIC vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (14-7) versus the UIC Flames (13-11) at Credit Union 1 Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Flames enter this matchup after a 55-47 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday.
UIC vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UIC vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 77, UIC 54
UIC Schedule Analysis
- When the Flames defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 52-50 on November 7, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- UIC has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
- The Flames have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 14
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 136) on November 22
- 45-36 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 1
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 23
- 44-43 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 56 points per game to rank 327th in college basketball while allowing 58.1 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential overall.
- With 52.5 points per game in MVC action, UIC is putting up 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (56 PPG).
- Offensively, the Flames average 53.5 points per game in home games, compared to 58.1 points per game away from home.
- Defensively, UIC has been better in home games this year, ceding 53.5 points per game, compared to 62.9 when playing on the road.
- The Flames' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 52.1 points a contest compared to the 56 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.