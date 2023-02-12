Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-14) and the Bradley Braves (3-21) at Renaissance Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-53, with heavily favored Southern Illinois securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Salukis enter this game following a 73-70 loss to Illinois State on Friday.
Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 53
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their signature win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern Illinois is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, the Braves have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 26
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 31
- 77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on February 4
- 100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 7
- 83-65 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 5
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, while giving up 75.1 per contest, 353rd in college basketball) and have a -73 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Southern Illinois has put up 69.2 points per game in MVC action, and 71.8 overall.
- The Salukis are putting up more points at home (76.6 per game) than away (67.1).
- At home Southern Illinois is allowing 73.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it is away (77.2).
- The Salukis have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 67.0 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points their than season average of 71.8.
