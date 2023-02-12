Sunday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (16-7) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-16) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Purdue taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Wildcats' last game on Thursday ended in a 79-54 loss to Maryland.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Northwestern vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 68, Northwestern 67

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Wildcats claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-69 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17

63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29

81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27

76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights