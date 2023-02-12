Sunday's 2:00 PM ET matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) and the Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Welsh-Ryan Arena features the Wildcats' Chase Audige and the Boilermakers' Zach Edey as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on BTN.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Location: Evanston, Illinois

TV: BTN

Northwestern's Last Game

Northwestern won its most recent game versus the Ohio State, 69-63, on Thursday. Brooks Barnhizer starred with 19 points, plus four rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brooks Barnhizer 19 4 0 0 0 4 Boo Buie 19 2 5 1 0 2 Chase Audige 12 3 4 2 1 3

Northwestern Players to Watch

Audige is putting up 15.1 points, 3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Ty Berry is putting up 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Robbie Beran is putting up 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Matthew Nicholson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.9), and also puts up 6.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)