The Maryland Terrapins (20-5) welcome in the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Illinois vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini average 8.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (68.6).

Illinois has a 17-3 record when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Illinois is 17-3.

The Terrapins score 78.9 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 64.1 the Fighting Illini allow.

Maryland has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Maryland's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.

The Terrapins are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Fighting Illini concede to opponents.

The Fighting Illini shoot 43.5% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Terrapins allow.

