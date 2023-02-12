How to Watch the Illinois vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins (20-5) welcome in the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Illinois vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini average 8.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (68.6).
- Illinois has a 17-3 record when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Illinois is 17-3.
- The Terrapins score 78.9 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 64.1 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Maryland has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 64.1 points.
- Maryland's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.
- The Terrapins are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Fighting Illini concede to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini shoot 43.5% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Terrapins allow.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 74-57
|Crisler Center
|2/5/2023
|Minnesota
|W 69-62
|State Farm Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 72-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|2/19/2023
|Penn State
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/22/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|State Farm Center
