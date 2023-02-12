Illinois State vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (15-7) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-5) clashing at Redbird Arena (on February 12) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Missouri State.
The Redbirds came out on top in their most recent outing 73-70 against Southern Illinois on Friday.
Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Illinois State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 66, Illinois State 58
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- When the Redbirds beat the Dayton Flyers, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 10, it was their season's signature win.
- The Redbirds have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).
- Illinois State has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (nine).
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15
- 73-70 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 10
- 59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +189 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (112th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per contest (79th in college basketball).
- Illinois State is posting 71.7 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2.8 more points per game than its season average (68.9).
- The Redbirds are averaging 71.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 64.5 points per contest.
- Illinois State is giving up 62.4 points per game this year at home, which is 2.9 more points than it is allowing in road games (59.5).
- The Redbirds have been racking up 71.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
