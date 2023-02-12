Sunday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (15-7) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-5) clashing at Redbird Arena (on February 12) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Missouri State.

The Redbirds came out on top in their most recent outing 73-70 against Southern Illinois on Friday.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 66, Illinois State 58

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

When the Redbirds beat the Dayton Flyers, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 10, it was their season's signature win.

The Redbirds have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Illinois State has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (nine).

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15

73-70 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 10

59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30

Illinois State Performance Insights