Sunday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (20-5) and Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 88-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Fighting Illini's last contest on Thursday ended in a 72-64 win over Nebraska.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 88, Illinois 55

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini's signature win this season came in a 90-86 victory against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Illini are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on February 9

85-79 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 5

67-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 22

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on December 18

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on January 29

Illinois Performance Insights