Sunday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (20-5) and Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 88-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Fighting Illini's last contest on Thursday ended in a 72-64 win over Nebraska.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Maryland Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Maryland 88, Illinois 55

Illinois Schedule Analysis

  • The Fighting Illini's signature win this season came in a 90-86 victory against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Illini are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
  • Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
  • Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on February 9
  • 85-79 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 5
  • 67-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 22
  • 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on December 18
  • 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois Performance Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's +325 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per contest (176th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Illinois is putting up fewer points (72.9 per game) than it is overall (77.1) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Fighting Illini are averaging 9.3 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (72.0).
  • At home, Illinois allows 61.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 67.4.
  • In their last 10 games, the Fighting Illini are scoring 71.1 points per contest, 6.0 fewer points than their season average (77.1).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.