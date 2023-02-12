Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-14) versus the Bradley Braves (3-21) at Renaissance Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-53 in favor of Southern Illinois, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Braves are coming off of a 74-64 loss to Missouri State in their last outing on Friday.
Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 53
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Braves beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road on December 6 by a score of 72-61.
- Bradley has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
- The Braves have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves have a -385 scoring differential, falling short by 16 points per game. They're putting up 57.2 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are allowing 73.2 per contest to rank 344th in college basketball.
- Bradley is putting up 56.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 0.7 fewer points per game than its season average (57.2).
- The Braves post 60.9 points per game at home, compared to 54.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- In home games, Bradley is surrendering 7.2 fewer points per game (69.3) than in road games (76.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Braves have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 54.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 57.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
