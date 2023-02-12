Sunday's game that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-14) versus the Bradley Braves (3-21) at Renaissance Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-53 in favor of Southern Illinois, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Braves are coming off of a 74-64 loss to Missouri State in their last outing on Friday.

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 53

Bradley Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Braves beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road on December 6 by a score of 72-61.

Bradley has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

The Braves have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bradley Performance Insights