Saturday's game that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-13) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-16) at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Leathernecks enter this game following a 72-52 victory against UMKC on Thursday.

Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 72, Western Illinois 64

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Leathernecks defeated the South Dakota Coyotes, the No. 17 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-67 on December 31, it was their season's signature win.

Western Illinois has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on February 9

78-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 14

83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on December 9

83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on December 11

77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 310) on January 21

Western Illinois Performance Insights