Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-13) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-16) at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Leathernecks enter this game following a 72-52 victory against UMKC on Thursday.
Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Western Illinois vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oral Roberts 72, Western Illinois 64
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- When the Leathernecks defeated the South Dakota Coyotes, the No. 17 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-67 on December 31, it was their season's signature win.
- Western Illinois has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).
Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on February 9
- 78-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 14
- 83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on December 9
- 83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on December 11
- 77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 310) on January 21
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks put up 67.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (337th in college basketball). They have a -127 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.1 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Western Illinois has put up 65.8 points per game in Summit action, and 67.3 overall.
- The Leathernecks are scoring more points at home (74.2 per game) than on the road (61.0).
- Western Illinois gives up 71.5 points per game at home, and 73.2 on the road.
- The Leathernecks have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 66.9 points per contest, 0.4 fewer points their than season average of 67.3.
