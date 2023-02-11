Saturday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (10-14, 6-5 MAC) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (6-18, 2-9 MAC) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on February 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN3

Where: DeKalb, Illinois

Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Western Michigan 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Illinois (-5.1)

Northern Illinois (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Northern Illinois is 11-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Michigan's 7-13-0 ATS record. The Huskies have hit the over in 11 games, while Broncos games have gone over 11 times. In the past 10 games, Northern Illinois has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Western Michigan has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while giving up 75.5 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball) and have a -99 scoring differential overall.

Northern Illinois ranks 294th in the country at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 fewer than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Northern Illinois hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Huskies' 90 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 263rd in college basketball, and the 95.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 290th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (320th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (108th in college basketball).

