Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (4-18) and Northern Illinois Huskies (12-10) matching up at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Huskies enter this contest following an 88-63 win over Akron on Wednesday.
Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio 72, Northern Illinois 68
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best victory of the season came against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies picked up the 86-79 home win on November 12.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 55) on January 7
- 72-62 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 4
- 88-63 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 8
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 152) on November 27
- 78-66 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 14
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 69.5 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per outing (289th in college basketball). They have a +21 scoring differential.
- Northern Illinois has averaged 1.7 fewer points in MAC action (67.8) than overall (69.5).
- In 2022-23 the Huskies are scoring 4.5 more points per game at home (72.0) than on the road (67.5).
- At home Northern Illinois is giving up 67.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than it is away (70.3).
- Over their last 10 games, the Huskies are averaging 68.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.5.
