The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) are 5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -5 132.5

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' 23 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points 16 times.

The average total in Illinois' games this year is 139.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Fighting Illini's ATS record is 15-8-0 this season.

Illinois has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 11, or 68.8%, of those games.

Illinois has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -210.

Illinois has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 16 69.6% 75.2 145.7 64.1 122.8 141.4 Rutgers 10 41.7% 70.5 145.7 58.7 122.8 133.4

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Illinois has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Fighting Illini have gone over the total four times.

The Fighting Illini have covered eight times in 12 games with a spread in conference action this season.

The Fighting Illini score 75.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.7 the Scarlet Knights give up.

Illinois has a 15-8 record against the spread and a 16-7 record overall when putting up more than 58.7 points.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 15-8-0 9-5 10-13-0 Rutgers 16-8-0 2-0 10-14-0

Illinois vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits

Illinois Rutgers 11-2 Home Record 14-2 3-3 Away Record 2-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 13-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

