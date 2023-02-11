The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.

Illinois has a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 39th.

The 75.2 points per game the Fighting Illini put up are 16.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (58.7).

When Illinois puts up more than 58.7 points, it is 16-7.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Illinois is putting up 7.9 more points per game (77.9) than it is away from home (70).

The Fighting Illini are allowing 59.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.5 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (64.3).

In home games, Illinois is averaging 1.9 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (6.5). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (28.9%).

Illinois Schedule