Coleman Hawkins is a player to watch when the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) meet at State Farm Center on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

2:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois' Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Illinois fell to the Iowa 81-79. With 21 points, Matthew Mayer was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matthew Mayer 21 5 4 0 0 4 Dain Dainja 17 9 0 0 1 0 Jayden Epps 16 2 5 0 0 1

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr. is tops on the Fighting Illini with 17.0 points per contest and 3.0 assists, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds.

Hawkins is tops on his team in both rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.2) per contest, and also puts up 9.3 points. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Mayer puts up 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dain Dainja is putting up 10.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Jayden Epps averages 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)