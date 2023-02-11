Saturday's game at Carnesecca Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (13-11) matching up with the St. John's Red Storm (18-5) at 4:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 81-74 win for DePaul.

The Blue Demons' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 87-62 win over Butler.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 81, St. John's (NY) 74

DePaul Schedule Analysis

Against the Maryland Terrapins, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons picked up their best win of the season on November 25, a 76-67 victory.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20

81-63 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on December 10

74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on November 26

78-52 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 7

96-45 at home over American (No. 169) on November 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

DePaul Performance Insights