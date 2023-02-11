Saturday's game at Carnesecca Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (13-11) matching up with the St. John's Red Storm (18-5) at 4:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 81-74 win for DePaul.

The Blue Demons' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 87-62 win over Butler.

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

DePaul vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: DePaul 81, St. John's (NY) 74

DePaul Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Maryland Terrapins, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons picked up their best win of the season on November 25, a 76-67 victory.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20
  • 81-63 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on December 10
  • 74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on November 26
  • 78-52 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 7
  • 96-45 at home over American (No. 169) on November 9

DePaul Performance Insights

  • The Blue Demons' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.3 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (323rd in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, DePaul has averaged 75.8 points per game in Big East play, and 77.3 overall.
  • The Blue Demons average 80.3 points per game at home, and 75.6 away.
  • DePaul is allowing fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (74.1).
  • While the Blue Demons are putting up 77.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 75 points per contest.

