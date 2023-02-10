Friday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-6) and UIC Flames (13-10) going head to head at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 76-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Flames dropped their last outing 68-57 against Missouri State on Saturday.

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 76, UIC 48

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames picked up their best win of the season on November 7 by registering a 52-50 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, the No. 58-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Flames are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 14

63-55 over Davidson (No. 136) on November 22

45-36 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 1

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 23

44-43 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 16

UIC Performance Insights