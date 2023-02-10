Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-13) and the Illinois State Redbirds (17-5) matching up at Redbird Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Southern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.
The Redbirds took care of business in their last outing 79-73 against Murray State on Sunday.
Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 63, Illinois State 61
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds notched their signature win of the season on November 10 by securing a 74-70 victory over the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Redbirds have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Illinois State is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15
- 59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30
- 79-73 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on February 5
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 68.7 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball while allowing 60.3 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.
- Illinois State is averaging 71.6 points per game this year in conference games, which is 2.9 more points per game than its overall average (68.7).
- Offensively the Redbirds have played better at home this year, posting 71.8 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Illinois State gives up 61.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 59.5 in road games.
- The Redbirds' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 70.8 points per contest compared to the 68.7 they've averaged this season.
