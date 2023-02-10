Friday's contest features the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-13) and the Illinois State Redbirds (17-5) matching up at Redbird Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Southern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.

The Redbirds took care of business in their last outing 79-73 against Murray State on Sunday.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 63, Illinois State 61

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds notched their signature win of the season on November 10 by securing a 74-70 victory over the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Redbirds have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Illinois State is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on January 5

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on January 15

59-56 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 7

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 88) on December 30

79-73 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois State Performance Insights