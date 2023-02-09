Thursday's game that pits the UMKC Kangaroos (7-16) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-16) at Swinney Recreation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of UMKC, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Leathernecks fell in their last outing 57-55 against Omaha on Saturday.

Western Illinois vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Western Illinois vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 76, Western Illinois 64

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Leathernecks secured their best win of the season on December 31, a 76-67 home victory.

Western Illinois has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).

Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

78-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 14

83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on December 9

83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on December 11

77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 310) on January 21

59-45 on the road over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 21

Western Illinois Performance Insights