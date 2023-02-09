Western Illinois vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the UMKC Kangaroos (7-16) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-16) at Swinney Recreation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of UMKC, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Leathernecks fell in their last outing 57-55 against Omaha on Saturday.
Western Illinois vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Western Illinois vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMKC 76, Western Illinois 64
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Leathernecks secured their best win of the season on December 31, a 76-67 home victory.
- Western Illinois has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).
Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 14
- 83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on December 9
- 83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on December 11
- 77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 310) on January 21
- 59-45 on the road over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks have a -147 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.1 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.3 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball.
- Western Illinois has averaged 1.8 fewer points in Summit games (65.3) than overall (67.1).
- At home the Leathernecks are scoring 74.2 points per game, 14.1 more than they are averaging on the road (60.1).
- At home, Western Illinois concedes 71.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 75.0.
- The Leathernecks are putting up 67.3 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 67.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.