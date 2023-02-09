How to Watch the Northwestern vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins' (19-5) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (8-15) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Northwestern vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Terrapins' 78.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up.
- Maryland is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
- Maryland has put together a 17-1 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.
- The Wildcats score only 4.3 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Terrapins allow (69.2).
- When Northwestern puts up more than 69.2 points, it is 5-1.
- Northwestern has an 8-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.
- The Wildcats are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Terrapins concede to opponents (41.4%).
- The Terrapins' 43.7 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Wildcats have given up.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 70-67
|Kohl Center
|2/2/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 74-64
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/6/2023
|Nebraska
|L 78-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/9/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.