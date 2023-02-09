Value City Arena is where the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) will match up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Chase Audige is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northwestern's Last Game

In its most recent game, Northwestern beat the Wisconsin on Sunday, 54-52. Its top scorer was Boo Buie with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 13 3 4 0 0 1 Chase Audige 11 7 3 0 1 1 Brooks Barnhizer 8 7 2 1 1 0

Northwestern Players to Watch

Audige gets the Wildcats 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He also posts 2.5 steals (seventh in the country) and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Wildcats get 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ty Berry.

The Wildcats receive 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Robbie Beran.

Matthew Nicholson is the Wildcats' top rebounder (6 per game), and he contributes 6.3 points and 1.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)