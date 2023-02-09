Thursday's game at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for Ohio State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Northwestern 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-5.4)

Ohio State (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137

Ohio State is 7-12-0 against the spread this season compared to Northwestern's 11-9-0 ATS record. The Buckeyes have an 11-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 8-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Ohio State is 2-8 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games, while Northwestern has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Northwestern averages 33.3 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Northwestern connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 31.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.2%.

Northwestern has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.5 per game (ninth in college basketball) while forcing 14 (60th in college basketball).

