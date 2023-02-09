Thursday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (19-5) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-15) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with Maryland taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Wildcats head into this matchup following a 78-66 loss to Nebraska on Monday.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Maryland Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Maryland 74, Northwestern 65

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis (No. 79-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-69 win on November 19 -- their best victory of the season.
  • The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17
  • 63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13
  • 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29
  • 81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27
  • 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats are being outscored by 6.7 points per game with a -154 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 per contest (328th in college basketball).
  • In conference matchups, Northwestern tallies fewer points per game (61.9) than its season average (64.9).
  • Offensively the Wildcats have played better at home this year, posting 65.9 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, Northwestern is ceding 67.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 78.7.
  • The Wildcats have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 65.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points more than the 64.9 they've scored this season.

