Northwestern vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (19-5) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-15) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with Maryland taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 9.
The Wildcats head into this matchup following a 78-66 loss to Nebraska on Monday.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northwestern vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 74, Northwestern 65
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis (No. 79-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-69 win on November 19 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17
- 63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29
- 81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27
- 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are being outscored by 6.7 points per game with a -154 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 per contest (328th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Northwestern tallies fewer points per game (61.9) than its season average (64.9).
- Offensively the Wildcats have played better at home this year, posting 65.9 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Northwestern is ceding 67.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 78.7.
- The Wildcats have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 65.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points more than the 64.9 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.