Thursday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (19-5) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-15) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with Maryland taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Wildcats head into this matchup following a 78-66 loss to Nebraska on Monday.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 74, Northwestern 65

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis (No. 79-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-69 win on November 19 -- their best victory of the season.

The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 122) on December 17

63-55 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 13

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on January 29

81-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 27

76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights