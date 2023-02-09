The Illinois Fighting Illini's (18-6) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Illini put up 14.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (63.2).
  • Illinois is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 63.2 points, Illinois is 18-3.
  • The 70.4 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 6.3 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (64.1).
  • Nebraska is 14-2 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
  • Nebraska's record is 13-6 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Fighting Illini allow to opponents (44.8%).
  • The Fighting Illini's 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Michigan State W 86-76 State Farm Center
2/2/2023 @ Michigan L 74-57 Crisler Center
2/5/2023 Minnesota W 69-62 State Farm Center
2/9/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
2/19/2023 Penn State - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.