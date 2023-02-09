How to Watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini's (18-6) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Illinois vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini put up 14.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (63.2).
- Illinois is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
- When it scores more than 63.2 points, Illinois is 18-3.
- The 70.4 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 6.3 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (64.1).
- Nebraska is 14-2 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
- Nebraska's record is 13-6 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Fighting Illini allow to opponents (44.8%).
- The Fighting Illini's 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Michigan State
|W 86-76
|State Farm Center
|2/2/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 74-57
|Crisler Center
|2/5/2023
|Minnesota
|W 69-62
|State Farm Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|2/19/2023
|Penn State
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.