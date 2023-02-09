Thursday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-56 and heavily favors Nebraska to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Fighting Illini head into this game following a 69-62 win against Minnesota on Sunday.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 84, Illinois 56

Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Illini took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 13 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 90-86 on January 1, it was their season's best win.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Illinois has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 22

85-79 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 5

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on December 18

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on January 29

70-43 over Charlotte (No. 82) on November 25

Illinois Performance Insights