Thursday's game at Lantz Arena has the Eastern Illinois Panthers (19-3) squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-13) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-61 win for Eastern Illinois, so expect a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Panthers won on Saturday 75-58 over Tennessee State.

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 63, UT Martin 61

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' signature win this season came in a 67-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on January 5.

The Panthers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Eastern Illinois has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

83-73 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 20

44-33 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on January 14

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 21

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 10

64-62 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on November 14

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights