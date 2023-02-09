Top Eastern Illinois Players to Watch vs. UT Martin - February 9
Kinyon Hodges is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC) match up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) at Lantz Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. UT Martin
- Game Day: Thursday, February 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Lantz Arena
- Location: Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Eastern Illinois' Last Game
In its most recent game, Eastern Illinois fell to the Tennessee State on Saturday, 65-61. Its leading scorer was Caleb Donaldson with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Caleb Donaldson
|17
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron Haffner
|12
|9
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Nick Ellington
|9
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
Yaakema Rose Jr. paces the Panthers at 3.5 assists per contest, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 9.5 points.
Hodges paces his team in points per game (13.8), and also averages 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Sincere Malone posts a team-high 4.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 6.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor.
Donaldson is posting 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
Nick Ellington is averaging 6.2 points, 0.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Yaakema Rose Jr.
|7.7
|3.8
|3.9
|1.5
|0.1
|0.5
|Caleb Donaldson
|8.3
|2.7
|3.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|Kinyon Hodges
|10.5
|2.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|Sincere Malone
|5.0
|4.1
|1.3
|1.9
|0.7
|0.0
|Nick Ellington
|6.7
|4.4
|0.4
|0.5
|1.4
|0.0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.