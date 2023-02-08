A-10 opponents meet when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-14, 2-8 A-10) welcome in the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-12, 5-6 A-10) at Joseph J. Gentile Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Loyola Chicago has a 7-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Ramblers are the 337th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks rank 168th.

The 67.4 points per game the Ramblers average are the same as the Hawks give up.

Loyola Chicago is 3-4 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

Loyola Chicago posts 72.9 points per game in home games, compared to 64.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

The Ramblers cede 69.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 76.1 on the road.

Loyola Chicago is making 7.5 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 4.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.4 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).

Loyola Chicago Schedule