Philip Alston and Cameron Brown are two players to watch on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-14, 2-8 A-10) square off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-12, 5-6 A-10) at Joseph J. Gentile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Loyola Chicago's Last Game

In its previous game, Loyola Chicago defeated the George Mason on Saturday, 69-61. Its high scorer was Alston with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Philip Alston 13 4 1 0 0 0 Braden Norris 13 2 3 1 0 3 Bryce Golden 13 3 0 0 0 1

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Alston paces his squad in both points (14.8) and rebounds (5.6) per contest, and also averages 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Braden Norris leads the Ramblers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 10.5 points.

Tom Welch is putting up 7.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Ben Schwieger is putting up 9.3 points, 2.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Marquise Kennedy posts 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)