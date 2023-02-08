The Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East) take a three-game skid into a home matchup against the DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East), who have lost five straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, DePaul has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 236th.

The Blue Demons put up just 2.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68.6).

DePaul is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

DePaul averages 76.7 points per game at home, and 65.3 away.

The Blue Demons are allowing more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (74.3).

Beyond the arc, DePaul knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (40.7%) too.

DePaul Schedule