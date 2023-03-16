At the moment, the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) are listed with the 35th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats play the Boise State Broncos, beginning at 7:35 PM ET on Thursday, March 16 in the First Round. Northwestern is favored by 1.5 points in this contest. Oddsmakers have set the point total at 127.5.

Northwestern NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-Tournament +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-New Year +35000 68th Bet $100 to win $35000 Preseason +35000 83rd Bet $100 to win $35000

Northwestern Team Stats

Northwestern outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game (scoring 67.7 per game to rank 281st in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball) and has a +166 scoring differential overall.

Northwestern is 12-4 in games it was listed as the favorite, and 8-6 in games it was listed as the underdog.

The Wildcats are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-1).

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Northwestern has posted a 3-1 record. It is 9-3 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Northwestern Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 5-5 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 7-0

7-6 | 5-5 | 2-0 | 7-0 Northwestern has seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Northwestern has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five), but it also has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 losses (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Northwestern Players

The Wildcats points and assists leader is Boo Buie. He averages 17.1 points per game and dishes out 4.5 assists.

Northwestern's rebounding leader is Matthew Nicholson, who pulls down 5.5 per game.

Buie hits 1.9 threes per game to lead the Wildcats.

Northwestern's steals leader is Chase Audige, who averages 2.4 per game. Nicholson leads the team averaging 1.2 blocks a contest.

