The 172nd Wisconsin State Fair Aug 3-13 -- Enjoy Thrills, Food and Entertainment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin State Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin State Fair, visit https://wistatefair.com/fair/

It’s a summer tradition not to be missed--the Wisconsin State Fair is gearing up for another exciting run with plenty of tried and true traditions along with some new surprises. The Wisconsin state fair kicks off on August 3 and runs through August 13 and promises to be full of fun, family friendly and a great entertainment value.

“We’re very excited about a few of the new features that we have this year,” said Tess Kerksen, Director of Public Relations Wisconsin State Fair. “Of course we’re always bringing new foods to the Wisconsin State Fair, so we have our Sporkies which is a food competition and it’s our 10th year of the competition!”

The food competition has created hundreds of delicious dishes throughout the past decade. But this year there’s a new competition.

“This year we’re bringing on the Drinkies -- so we have some drink options for non-alcoholic drinks so everyone can enjoy them, including cotton candy lemonade and a few other great finalists that are going to compete for the top drink at the Wisconsin State Fair.

There are also all sorts of new foods to try at the fair from a Bacon Cheddar Bubble Waffle to Beer Cheese Lava Cake, from Bug Chow Mein to Camel Chili Cheese Fries!

“And then of course we have our mainstage shows as well as our new show called Cirque at the fair which features acrobatics and all sorts of exciting things,” Kerksen said.

Cirque’s dazzling free show includes archery and amazing aerial performances.

Located just east of Entrance A on South Grandstand Avenue Cirque shows run Monday – Friday: 1pm, 4pm, & 7pm and Saturday – Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 5pm, & 8pm

“Some of our big acts on the state fair main stage this year feature Alabama, Trace Adkins, Jeff Dunham, Ludacris, and so many different shows for so many different genres of music. We really want people to come to the fair and experience a State Fair main stage show no matter what genre of music they like to listen to,” Kerksen said. “For the state fair main stage shows you do need a separate ticket but that does include your admission to the fair so you buy those tickets at wistatefair.com you get into the show and you get into the fair and it’s just such a great experience to spend kind of your day at the fair and then your night at the state fair main stage.”

There are plenty of deals to find for admission.

“If you’re headed to the Milwaukee area we have so many different ticket packages -- we have a deal with NASCAR, we have a deal with the Milwaukee County Zoo with the Milwaukee Milkmen, even the Brewers along with some other staples in Milwaukee that are just so fun. You can do both Irish Fest, for instance, and the Wisconsin State Fair all in one great ticket package available at wistatefair.com.”

“There’s so much you need to know before coming to the Wisconsin State Fair. Luckily the daily schedule at wistatefair.com has all of those details. For instance we do have a bag policy in place so make sure you check out wistatefair.com to make sure your bag is fitting within the right requirements. Also of course grab your parking and tickets online in advance for an easy trip,” Dirksen said.

Everything you need to know about the fair is at https://wistatefair.com/