SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&C Solution has announced its participation in the upcoming CES 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show, set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 9 until Jan. 12 for four days.

P&C Solution to Unveil New Product 'METALENSE 2' at CES 2024 (PRNewswire)

As a company specializing in XR/AR technologies, P&C Solution plans to reveal the METALENSE 2 at CES 2024, the follow-up model of the METALENSE which earned the "CES 2023 Innovation Award" this year.

The METALENSE 2 represents a significant advancement in outdoor visibility, attributed to its proprietary geometric optical design implemented in plastic lenses. This design significantly improves light efficiency and external light transmittance compared to traditional diffractive optics. Additionally, its OLED dual-display supports QHD resolution, offering a much cleaner and sharper image quality compared to that of the existing model.

Particularly noteworthy in this new model of METALENSE 2 is its capability to transcend augmented reality (AR) and support extended reality (XR) as an XR Glasses, offering customers a more advanced digital content integration environment, according to a representative from P&C Solution. The company has also improved the product's continuous usage time by adopting standardized rechargeable batteries that are readily available in the market, ensuring a consistent power supply.

Marking its third consecutive participation at CES, P&C Solution will showcase its latest XR Glasses, the METALENSE 2, at booth LVCC #16059.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P&C Solution