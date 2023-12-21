Protiviti's i on Hunger Program Achieves 15 Million Meals Donation Milestone

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone in its efforts to fight food insecurity, global consulting firm Protiviti's i on Hunger program donated its 15 millionth meal following a recent meal-packing event in Oman.

The effort was bolstered by Protiviti's "Birdies for Meals" campaign, where Protiviti donates 1,000 meals each time its brand ambassadors, professional golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho, make a birdie during the Major Championship season. This season, more than 125,000 meals were donated as a result of the "Birdies for Meals" program.

The i on Hunger program, which began as a grassroots effort, has mobilized Protiviti employees and clients across 21 countries in collaboration with 247 partners.

"An important facet of our mission is that Protiviti cares – for its employees, its clients, and the communities where we live," said Joseph A. Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Protiviti is committed to making a difference in combatting hunger and food insecurity throughout the world."

"The i on Hunger program's success is due in large part to the work of our partners, who assist us in packing, delivering and serving meals to those in need," said Suzanna Combs, director, i on Hunger. "We are also grateful that many Protiviti clients who work with us on this program join us at meal-packing events."

