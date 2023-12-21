Pega Earns High Marks in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 Corporate Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

Annual independent report benchmarks progress on LGBTQ+ workplace equality

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced that the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has included Pega in its annual Corporate Equality Index, which serves as one of the premier benchmarks for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year, Pega received a score of 85 out of 100, with the highest scores possible in the workforce protections and corporate social responsibility categories.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. The CEI, which grew from 319 participants in the first year to 1,384 this year, showcases how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The CEI rates companies under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

Pega strives to cultivate an inclusive culture across its global employees, offering a wide range of benefits and policies to support its LGBTQ+ employees, including:

Comprehensive non-discrimination policies;

A requirement for our suppliers to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity;

Inclusive benefits offerings including 20 weeks of parental and adoption leave for primary caregivers;

The ability to self-identify gender and pronouns in its HR system; and

A highly active Pride@Pega employee resource group with strong executive sponsorship

More information on Pega's initiatives is available in the company's 2022 Impact Report.

Quotes & Commentary:

"At Pega, we hold ourselves accountable to our shared values of Inclusive, Innovation, Passionate, Engaging, Genuine and Adaptable, and strive to be a place where our employees thrive and bring out the best in each other," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "This recognition from the Human Rights Campaign is an absolute honor and testament to Pega's commitment to inclusion. We are proud to receive high marks in our second year participating, which allows us to better understand actions we can take to continue inspiring diverse thinking and inclusion across our organization."

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, human rights campaign senior director of workplace equality, The Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

