Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2023 Best Company for Diversity Award

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has received the 2023 Best Company for Diversity award from Comparably. Annually, Comparably gathers data from diverse workplace environments and organizations to present awards. These are judged by the individuals who understand their companies best - their employees.

The company believes that diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences are essential to driving innovation.

Everlight Solar's mission is rooted in cultivating a sustainable future for all. This commitment extends beyond their passion for solar. In an anonymous survey, one Everlight Solar staff member shared, "Everyone has each other's backs. We have a common goal and truly care about reaching it together." The company believes that diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences are essential to driving innovation. This will allow them to create a positive impact on their community.

Additionally, their commitment to diversity is a core value that influences every decision and project they undertake. Everlight Solar believes in empowering its staff members, providing opportunities for professional growth, and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table.

Receiving the Best Company for Diversity marks the thirteenth award the company has received from Comparably. This award is an enduring demonstration of their steadfast dedication to the growth of their people and the solar industry.

Everlight Solar extends gratitude to their team, whose dedication and passion have made Everlight Solar the diverse and inclusive workplace it is today. The company remains committed to fostering an inclusive culture, breaking down barriers, and continuing to lead the way in sustainability and diversity in the Midwest.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

